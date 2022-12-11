Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the playoffs for the second straight year and the fifth time in six seasons. The league’s best team improved to 12-1 on Sunday with a 48-22 thrashing of the New York Giants. Leading MVP candidate Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles opened a 21-0 lead and never looked back. Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham. The Giants have one win in their past six games, going 1-4-1 in that span. This was New York’s worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.