Kunc scores 21, No. 20 Iowa St uses big run, tops McNeese St

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and No. 20 Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State 77-40. Jaren Holmes added 17 points and Gabe Kalscheur had 15 for the Cyclones, who are 8-2. Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the first 15 points of the second half. McNeese committed 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the period, leading to 13 points for the Cyclones. The Cowboys are 2-7.

