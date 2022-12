OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Morgan Safford finished with 17 points, Anderson Mirambeaux and Mekhi Lairy scored 15 apiece and Miami of Ohio rolled to an 85-49 victory over Calumet College. Safford sank 7 of 11 shots and grabbed six rebounds for the RedHawks (4-5). Mirambeaux and Lairy both added five rebounds and five assists. Freshman Billy Smith buried four 3-pointers and scored 13. Noel Mpie led the Crimson Wave with 11 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.