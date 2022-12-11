Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo out after 15 seasons as coach

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo is out after 15 seasons at the helm. The academy said Sunday that Niumatalolo would not return. The announcement came a day after the Midshipmen lost to Army in overtime and finished 4-8 for the second straight year. Niumatalolo is the winningest coach in school history at 109-83, but after going 11-2 in 2019, Navy hasn’t finished above .500 since. Defensive coordinator Brian Newberry was named interim coach. Athletic director Chet Gladchuk is expected to speak to reporters Monday.

