Scott, No. 23 Oklahoma women overwhelm Robert Morris 94-65

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Liz Scott scored 16 points, one of six players in double figures for Oklahoma, and the No. 23 Sooners coasted to a 94-65 win over Robert Morris. Madi Williams added 15 points and Aubrey Joens 14 for the Sooners. All 11 players played at least 11 minutes and scored, grabbed a rebound and had an assist for Oklahoma. Scott was 7-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds. Robert Morris came in holding teams to 20.5% from 3-point range and 53.7 points per game. Oklahoma quickly torched those number, making 6 of 11 3s in the first quarter and taking a 60-28 lead at the half. Mackenzie Amalia and Phoenix Gedeon both had 15 points for the Colonials.

