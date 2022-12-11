Soule, No. 7 Virginia Tech women roll past UNC Asheville

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Taylor Soule scored 21 points to lead No. 7 Virginia Tech to an 86-48 victory over UNC Asheville. Soule connected on 7 of 10 from the floor and added five rebounds for the Hokies. They improved to 10-0 for the third time in coach Kenny Brooks’ seven seasons. The victory sets up a top-10 showdown next Saturday when the Hokies play host to No. 5 Notre Dame. Jordaynia Ivie led UNC Asheville with 16 points. The Bulldogs are 4-4.

