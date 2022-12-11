Strydom wins Alfred Dunhill for his 1st European Tour title

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Ockie Strydom has claimed his first European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Strydom made four birdies in his first five holes after the turn to seize the outright lead. He finished with a 3-under 69 for 18 under par overall at Leopard Creek Country Club. The 37-year-old South African held off Spain’s Adrian Otaegui. England’s Laurie Canter was third after a superb final-round 64.

