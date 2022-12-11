Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have scratched leading scorer Devin Booker from their game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night’s 128-117 loss in New Orleans. He scored 14 points in that game. That’s about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Suns coach Monty Williams says Booker wants to play but that the club is trying to be smart about ensuring the star guard’s longer-term health. Williams says Dario Saric is starting in Booker’s place. The Pelicans also have key injuries. Second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram is missing his seventh straight game with a left foot injury and top defender Herb Jones is out with a sore left ankle.

