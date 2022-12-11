Texans throw wrinkle at Cowboys, can’t close in 27-23 loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Texans declared their intention to go back to Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. They kept the wrinkle to themselves, and had the Dallas Cowboys just enough off kilter to flirt with a big upset. Jeff Driskel threw his first touchdown pass since 2020 sharing snaps with Mills, but the offensive changeup couldn’t deliver when needed most in a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. An interception put Houston at the Dallas 4-yard line ahead by three late. The Cowboys responded with a defensive stop and 98-yard drive to the go-ahead touchdown. The one-win Texans lost their eighth consecutive game.

