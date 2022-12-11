Titans unable to overcome 4 turnovers in loss to Jaguars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry had his best game in weeks by the end of the first quarter, and the Tennessee Titans led 14-7. Then the ball and the game slipped through their fingers as the Titans turned the ball over three times before halftime and four overall Sunday in an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry said they kept shooting themselves in the foot. The Jaguars turned those mistakes into 20 points. The Titans remain atop the division, looking for a third straight title in a chase that will be tougher a week after coach Mike Vrabel said this team was at a crossroads for this season.

