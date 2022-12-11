NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Led by Kellen Tynes’ 12 points, the Maine Black Bears defeated the Merrimack Warriors 50-47 on Sunday. The Black Bears are now 6-4 on the season, while the Warriors moved to 2-11.

