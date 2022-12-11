UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20. Alyssa Ustby notched her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Tar Heels also made a season-high 12 3-pointers in the victory, including five from Hodgson. Wofford’s loss brought its seven-game winning streak to an end. The Terriers were led by guard Jackie Carman, who scored 18 points and made four 3s.

