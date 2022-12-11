World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. England made it to the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018 and lost to Italy on penalties in the final of last year’s European Championship. The quarterfinals exit against France is the earliest Southgate has been knocked out of a tournament.