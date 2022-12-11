Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53

NEW YORK (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3 late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup. Tennessee led by as many as 18 points in the first half before Maryland pulled within two points in the final minutes. Tyreke Key scored nine points and Julian Phillips had six points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers, who are 9-1. Tennessee began the game allowing just 51.2 points per game, third fewest in the nation. Jahmir Young scored 18 points while Hakim Hart and Donta Scott had nine apiece for Maryland, which is 8-2 after two straight losses.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.