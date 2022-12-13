Bruins’ DeBrusk, Pastrnak score in shootout to beat Isles

BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak each scored in the shootout to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. DeBrusk also had two goals and an assist. Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for Boston to improve his record to 17-1. The Bruins are 15-0-1 at TD Garden. Casey Cizikas, Josh Bailey and Noah Dobson each had a goal for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves before the shootout.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.