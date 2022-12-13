Cade’s Time: QB Klubnik prepares to start Orange Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was looking poised and confident at his team’s practice at the Orange Bowl. The only thing different is that the five-star freshman didn’t have junior DJ Uiagalelei alongside to guide him. Klubnik entered for Uiagalelei at the ACC Championship game two weeks ago and led the 10th-ranked Tigers to a 39-10 victory over North Carolina. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the switch was permanent and Klubnik will start the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30. Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

