TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Tilmon scored 14 points and Jaylen Bates scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds and Florida A&M beat Division II-level Edward Waters 58-47. The Rattlers overcame a 22-18 deficit at halftime with a 40-point second half. Tavares Oliver Jr. scored 17 points for Edward Waters.

