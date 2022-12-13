McVay: Rams WR Kupp probably out for rest of season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle. Coach Sean McVay left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return, but says it will almost certainly take too long for Kupp to get back into form before the season ends. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams, who have four games remaining. McVay says there’s still a chance Aaron Donald can return from his own high ankle sprain for a late-season appearance or two.

