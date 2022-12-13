Miller’s 24 points lifts No. 4 Alabama past Memphis, 91-88

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over Memphis. Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide, sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years. Led by Kendric Davis’ 30 points, the Tigers stayed alive most of the way for a second upset of a Top 10 Alabama team in as many years and closed the gap in the final seconds. Marc Sears scored 18 points for the Tide.

