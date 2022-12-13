Mississippi St faces tough decisions following Leach’s death

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — No. 24 Mississippi State will be playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida. That is one of the few solid things around the football program following the sudden death of coach Mike Leach at the age of 61. Mississippi State is facing a search for a new coach. The annual signing day for recruits is coming up next week. Some players may transfer. And MSU is already looking for a a permanent athletic director. Bracky Brett is serving in an interim role since John Cohen left to become AD at Auburn.

