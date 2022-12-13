Ovechkin reaches 800 goals as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. They play seven of their next nine at home, beginning Thursday night against Dallas. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last 13 games. It has scored just four goals during a four-game slide.