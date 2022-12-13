Pickett’s status uncertain after 2nd concussion in 8 weeks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for Pittsburgh’s visit to Carolina is uncertain after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months. Pickett was injured late in the first quarter of a loss to Baltimore. Coach Mike Tomlin says Pickett’s availability will depend on whether he will be cleared to practice during the week. Tomlin added he has no issue with the NFL’s concussion protocol after Pickett was initially cleared to return after getting hit by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Tomlin says he has faith in the medical personnel designated with evaluating concussions and leans on their expertise.

