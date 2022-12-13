Purdy looking to heal up before 49ers visit Seattle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy is trying to heal from injuries to his oblique and ribs and prepare for a trip to notoriously tough Seattle on a short week for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy got injured on a scramble on the second drive of the game in the Niners’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was able to stay in and threw two TD passes and ran for another score. Purdy said he was quite sore on Monday and is projected to be limited at a light practice on Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.