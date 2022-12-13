Smith, Maier both get bronze 10 months after Beijing Games

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A second bronze medal will be awarded to end a dispute over third place in women’s skicross at the Beijing Olympics. Under a settlement reached 10 months after the race — and following a second change in the result — both Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Daniela Maier of Germany will get a bronze medal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has ratified the settlement. Smith had originally been demoted to fourth — and Maier upgraded — following the Feb. 17 race. Nine days later Smith won an appeal and was was declared the bronze medalist, eventually leading to the CAS-approved settlement.

