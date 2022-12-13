BEAUMONT, Texas — Led by Felipe Haase’s 28 points, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles defeated the Lamar Cardinals 91-65 on Tuesday night. The Golden Eagles improved to 10-1 with the victory and the Cardinals fell to 4-7.

