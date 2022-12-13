Texas forward Moore out for season with torn left knee ACL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas says starting forward Aaliyah Moore tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee and will miss the remainder of the season. The sophomore was averaging 11 points and nearly five rebounds this season for the Longhorns. She was injured in Sunday’s win over Alabama State and will have surgery. Moore emerged as a potentially dominant player in the NCAA Tournament last season when she averaged nearly 14 points during Texas’ run to the Elite Eight. The Longhorns are unranked after starting the season at No. 3.

