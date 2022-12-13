US sprinter Randolph Ross banned 3 years after fake email

MONACO (AP) — United States sprinter Randolph Ross has been banned for three years for whereabouts failures and faking an email to anti-doping authorities. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced that the back-to-back NCAA champion from North Carolina A&T will be suspended until June 30, 2025. That means he’ll be ineligible for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Ross had been provisionally suspended on the eve of his 400-meter preliminary race at the world track and field championships on July 16. That was about a month after officials could not locate him to take an anti-doping test — his third whereabouts failure in a 12-month period.

