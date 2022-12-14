49ers face slumping Seahawks, looking to wrap up NFC West

The San Francisco 49ers can wrap up the NFC West title with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. San Francisco is the hottest team in the league having won six straight games. The 49ers are banged up and have uncertainty at quarterback with Brock Purdy dealing with an oblique and rib injury that has him listed as questionable. The Niners will also be without WR Deebo Samuel. Seattle has lost three of four and watched control of the NFC West slip away in the process. Seattle’s run defense has been a problem and must be better if the Seahawks want a chance at slowing down Christian McCaffrey.

