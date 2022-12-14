Beamer: No. 20 South Carolina positive despite defections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer thinks his 20th-ranked Gamecocks have maintained their late-season momentum despite the loss of several playmakers to the NFL draft and the NCAA transfer portal. Since defeating top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to close the regular season, defensive leaders in lineman Zacch Pickens and cornerback Cam Smith have opted out of the Gator Bowl to start prepping for the draft. Offensive leaders in tailback MarShawn Lloyd and tight end Jaheim Bell have entered the portal with the intent to leave. Beamer said he’s concerned with the players who remain and not those who have left.

