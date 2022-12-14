Brewers acquire infielder Owen Miller from Guardians

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians for a player to be named and cash. The 26-yeara-old Miller batted .243 with six homers, 51 RBIs, a .301 on-base percentage and .351 slugging percentage in 130 games with the Guardians last season. He primarily played first base but also made appearances at second base and third. The Brewers made room for Miller on the 40-man roster by designating catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment. Cleveland’s decision to trade Miller comes after the Guardians signed first baseman Josh Bell to a two-year, $33 million contract.

