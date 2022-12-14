Browns QB Watson on his comeback: ‘I have a long way to go’
By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson knows he’s got a long way to go in his comeback. Cleveland’s quarterback played much better in his second game last week in Cincinnati after a dreadful debut in Houston. Watson looked much more like a franchise quarterback and he’s intent on improving over the final four games. The Browns won’t be going to the playoffs. Watson doesn’t want to think about that reality and insists he’s focused on finishing strong. He’ll play his first home game on Saturday as the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC North and will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury.