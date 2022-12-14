Curry injures shoulder, Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors fell to 2-12 on the road. Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid by sweeping the Warriors for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in a decade.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.