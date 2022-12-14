Dixon-Waters, White score 20 each, USC beats LBSU 88-78

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tre White and Reese Dixon-Waters each scored a career-high 20 points on combined 17-of-26 shooting and Southern California never trailed in its 88-78 win over Long Beach State. White made 9 of 14 from the field and Dixon-Waters, who also had a career-best five assists, two steals and two blocks, was 8-of-12 shooting. Drew Peterson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for USC and Kobe Johnson made 5 of 6 from the field and finished with 14 points. LBSU (4-6) has lost three straight games and four of its five. Tsohonis led Long Beach State with 17 points, Aboubacar Traore added 16 points and 16 rebounds and Joel Murray scored 14.

