Donatell, Vikings working on fixes for floundering defense

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The calmness and optimism Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell pours into the job has not publicly wavered amid persistent struggles for his group. The pass defense hasn’t held up nearly that well. The Vikings have allowed 1,678 yards through the air over the past five games. They’ve been done in by a devastating combination of an inactive rush and a soft coverage. They’ve fallen to last in the league in total yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game and passing yards per play. The Vikings are 10-3. They host Indianapolis this week.

