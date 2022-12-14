Fox has 27 points and 10 assists, Kings beat Raptors 124-123

TORONTO (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists, Damontas Sabonis added 21 points and 20 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 124-123 on Wednesday night. Malik Monk scored 24 points and Terence Davis had 19 against his former team as the Kings overcame a 16-point second-quarter deficit to win for the second time in their past 11 games north of the border. Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 39 points for Toronto, but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with four seconds to go. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam scored 19 points for the Raptors.

