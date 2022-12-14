Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White. White is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Wilson helped the Jets to a 5-2 record in seven starts but his play was mostly shaky. Wilson had four touchdown passes and five interceptions, and had a 55.6 completion percentage as New York’s offense struggled to produce points. Joe Flacco will now be the No. 3 quarterback.

