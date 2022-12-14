Jokic scores 43 as Nuggets down ex-mates, Wizards 141-128

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 43 points to go with 14 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame strong games from former teammates Will Barton and Monte Morris to beat the undermanned Washington Wizards 141-128. Jokic shot 17 of 20 from the field, missing just one attempt from inside the 3-point line in an end-to-end game devoid of much defense. Bones Hyland scored 23 points and Aaron Gordon added 22. Denver shot 65% from the field and had a whopping 98 points in the paint in its third straight win. Barton matched a season best with 22 points and Morris added a season-high 20 in Washington’s eighth straight loss. Kyle Kuzma scored 24.

