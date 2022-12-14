LIV Golf adds tournaments at 2 former PGA Tour courses

Saudi-funded LIV Golf has added three more tournaments to its 2023 schedule. Two of them are at courses and markets the PGA Tour has left. LIV will go to the Gallery Golf Club north of Tucson, Arizona, in March. That’s where the Accenture Match Play was held in 2007 and 2008 before moving to another course at Dove Mountain. In August, LIV goes to The Greenbrier in West Virginia. That held a PGA Tour event from 2010 to 2019. Also on the schedule is Cedar Ridge in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It last hosted an LPGA Tour event from 2004 to 2009.

