McDaniels learned importance of details under Belichick
By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was an assistant under New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for 18 years. McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator for 13 years. He’s now in his first season as the Raiders’ coach. The Raiders and Patriots play each other Sunday in Las Vegas. McDaniels said he has a greater appreciation for Belichick’s attention to detail than the first time he left New England. McDaniels coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He returned to the Patriots in 2012.