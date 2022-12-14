Mines QB Matocha, Ferris DE Murphy lead D-II All-Americans

Quarterback John Matocha, who has led Colorado School of Mines to the Division II championship game, leads The Associated Press D-II All-America team. Matocha has passed for 4,558 yards and 50 touchdowns with only six interceptions for the Orediggers, who face Ferris State in the title game Saturday. Matocha is one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which goes to the best player in Division II. Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy, the only Harlon Hill finalist on defense, was selected to the first team.

