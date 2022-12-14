No. 16 UCLA pulls away early, routs No. 20 Maryland 87-60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and No. 16 UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to an 87-60 victory over No. 20 Maryland. On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest. Maryland committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.