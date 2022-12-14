No. 17 Miss. St. beats Jackson St. 69-59, improves to 10-0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles and beat Jackson State 69-59. Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and Keyshawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0). Coltie Young scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (1-9). He shot 8 for 13 from the field, including 7 for 11 on 3-pointers. The Tigers became the first team this season to score more than 55 points against the Bulldogs, who have the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense.

