Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers could turn to Mason Rudolph if quarterback Kenny Pickett can’t go against the Carolina Panthers. Pickett is currently in the concussion protocol after being injured in the first quarter of a loss to Baltimore. Rudolph has spent the season as the third-stringer behind Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has not made up his mind who will start if Pickett is unavailable. Rudolph practiced with the starters this week for the first time since training camp. The five-year veteran says it was good to get some reps and says he’ll be ready if asked to make the 11th start of his career.