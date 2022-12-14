Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft, to skip bowl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — All-America wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will watch his sixth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers play No. 10 Clemson in the Orange Bowl from the sideline after announcing Wednesday he is leaving after his junior season for the NFL draft. Hyatt thanked his teammates, coaches and fans for what he called “an amazing ride” in a social media post. The Volunteers went 3-7 in 2020 in Hyatt’s freshman season. They now are 10-2. Hyatt wrote they built the program back to where it deserves to be. Hyatt recently signed a deal with the World of Hyatt hotel brands including gift cards for his teammates’ families for hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.