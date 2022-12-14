UCF builds early lead then staves off Ole Miss in 72-61 win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — C.J. Kelly scored 20 points shooting 8 for 10 and Taylor Hendricks scored 17 points and UCF made its 22-point first-half lead hold up in a 72-61 win over Ole Miss. The Rebels used a quick 8-0 run to close within 54-50 with 9:51 remaining, but UCF countered with three baskets on its next three possessions for a 60-50 lead. The teams traded baskets, Taylor Hendricks made a 3-pointer with 5:50 left and UCF led by double digits the rest of the way. Matthew Murrell scored 21 points for Ole Miss.

