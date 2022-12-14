With Williams, Allen on field, Chargers can be dangerous

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers had wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back on the field together in their 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. If the pair remains healthy, that would be a huge help to the Chargers as they push to reach the playoffs. Williams and Allen finished a game healthy together for the second time this season, combining for 18 receptions, 208 yards and a touchdown. Williams had been limited by a high ankle sprain for most of the season. Allen had a nagging hamstring injury. Having both of them on the field presents a schematic challenge for opposing defenses.

