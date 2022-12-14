Women’s hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M

The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women’s hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season. The decision marks an aggressive bid by the seven-team league to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase will double each team’s current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league’s board of governors 11 months ago. PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey told The Associated Press that expansion is once again being considered after the league added a team in Montreal this season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.