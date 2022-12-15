AP source: Cubs add to bullpen, agree to deal with Boxberger

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Cubs have added bullpen help and agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract with veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced. ESPN first reported the agreement. The 34-year-old Boxberger was 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA and one save over 70 appearances and 64 innings with Milwaukee last season. An All-Star with Tampa Bay in 2015, he is 31-37 with a 3.44 ERA in 11 seasons with San Diego, the Rays, Arizona, Kansas City, Miami and the Brewers. Chicago relievers had a 4.12 ERA last season. The Cubs finished 74-88 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

