WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees is returning to his alma mater as a coach for the Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. The retired NFL star will join new Purdue coach Ryan Walters as he settles into his new job. Walters says he grew up dreaming about following Brees’ career trajectory. Now the two will get acquainted as Brees moves back to Indiana for at least the next few weeks.

