Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson have released a Christmas album. The players on the team with the best record in the NFL have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. The Eagles teamed with War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall and other musicians to record the seven-song LP. “White Christmas” and “Blue Christmas” are among the tracks recorded by the Eagles.

